Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, through its management subsidiary Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., on Friday announced the opening of the Lemon Tree Premier, Bhubaneswar. This is the first property of the brand in the temple city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The hotel features 76 rooms and suites. The property has multi-cuisine coffee shop – Citrus Café, pan-Asian restaurant – Republic of Noodles and a recreation bar – Slounge. Recreational facilities at the hotel include a rejuvenating spa – Fresco, fitness center and a swimming pool.

The hotel offers banquet spaces for weddings, banquets, social events and corporate functions.

View Full Image Launch announcement by Mahesh Aiyer, Senior Vice President, Lemon Tree Hotels

The closest airport is the Biju Patnaik International Airport at an approximate distance of 8.9 kms and the closest railway station is Bhubaneswar Railway Station at a distance of 7.8 kms. The hotel offers easy access to many eminent attractions, including the Jagannath Temple, Puri Beach, Konark Sun Temple, Udaygiri and Khandagiri Caves, Nandankanan Zoological park, Mukteshwara Temple and Lingaraj Temple. The hotel is also located opposite Tech Mahindra and is in close proximity to the IT hubs housing Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Mindtree, among others.

"The hotel’s strategic location offers multiple options to explore the city’s cultural and architectural marvels, as well as the business destinations and traditional markets," said the hospitality chain in a statement.

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited operates in the upscale segment and in the mid-market sector, consisting of the upper-midscale, midscale and economy segments.

LTHL opened its first hotel with 49 rooms in May 2004 and currently operates 8,300 rooms in 84 hotels (including Keys Hotels) across 52 destinations, in India and abroad, under its various brands viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite. As the current pipeline becomes operational, LTHL will be operating 10,600 rooms in 107 hotels across 67 destinations, in India and abroad.

