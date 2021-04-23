Lemon Tree Hotels enters Bhubaneswar market

The closest airport is the Biju Patnaik International Airport at an approximate distance of 8.9 kms and the closest railway station is Bhubaneswar Railway Station at a distance of 7.8 kms. The hotel offers easy access to many eminent attractions, including the Jagannath Temple, Puri Beach, Konark Sun Temple, Udaygiri and Khandagiri Caves, Nandankanan Zoological park, Mukteshwara Temple and Lingaraj Temple. The hotel is also located opposite Tech Mahindra and is in close proximity to the IT hubs housing Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Mindtree, among others.

