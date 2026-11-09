L&T bags Noida Metro Rail order for Aqua Line: 10 elevated stations; Botanical Garden, Sec 142, Depot, Boraki – details

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that it has secured a significant order worth between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for the extension of the Aqua Line metro network.

The contract has been awarded to L&T's Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical and involves the partial design and construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project.

According to the company, the scope of work includes the design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated metro viaduct covering two stretches: Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142 and Depot Station to Boraki. The project will also involve the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, including architectural finishing works.

The project is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and commuter accessibility across Noida and Greater Noida, supporting the region's expanding urban and economic landscape.

L&T said the infrastructure project is scheduled to be completed within a stringent timeline of 36 months.

Noida Metro expansion to strengthen urban connectivity The Aqua Line extension is expected to provide improved public transport connectivity to emerging residential and commercial areas in Noida and Greater Noida.

The additional metro stations and elevated corridors will expand the existing network, potentially making daily commuting more convenient for residents and office-goers.

The project is also expected to support the growing demand for mass rapid transit as the twin cities continue to witness urbanisation and infrastructure development.

L&T, a $32-billion Indian multinational, operates across engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hi-tech manufacturing, products and services. The company has a presence across multiple business sectors and geographical markets.

Noida Metro registers record daily ridership The announcement comes as NMRC continues to witness an increase in passenger numbers on its existing Aqua Line network.

The corporation recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1.05 lakh passengers on October 23. Average daily passenger footfall has also increased by 20% following several initiatives aimed at improving commuter convenience.

According to NMRC, measures introduced to enhance the passenger experience include QR code-based ticketing, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and improved connectivity through a foot overbridge (FOB).

These initiatives are aimed at making metro travel more accessible and reducing inconvenience for commuters.

More frequent trains and extended operating hours planned To accommodate rising passenger demand, NMRC has planned an increase in train frequency during peak hours.

From November 1, the interval between trains is scheduled to be reduced from seven minutes and 30 seconds to six minutes and 35 seconds.

The corporation is also considering extending late-night metro services. Under the proposal, the last train from Noida Sector 51 towards Depot Station would depart at 11.25 PM.

However, the proposed extension of operating hours is subject to the finalisation of arrangements and operational feasibility.

NMRC is also consulting relevant stakeholders to improve last-mile connectivity for passengers travelling to and from metro stations.

The Aqua Line currently operates between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. Noida Sector 51 is connected to the Delhi Metro network's Blue Line at Sector 52 through a skywalk.