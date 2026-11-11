L&T bags ‘significant’ order between ₹1,000-2,500 cr for Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension project | Details

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday that it had secured a 'significant' order from the Noida Metro Rail Corporation. The contract involves the construction of a 15.1-km elevated corridor connecting Botanical Garden with Noida Sector-142 and Depot Station with Boraki. The work also includes building 10 elevated metro stations and carrying out their architectural finishes.
In a statement, L&T said, "The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured an order from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for part design and construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Project. The project scope encompasses part design and construction of a 15.1 km elevated viaduct from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142, and from Depot Station to Boraki. The scope includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, including architectural finishes."
The company added, "Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension is poised to become a landmark urban transit project, significantly enhancing regional connectivity and commuter accessibility. The project will play a crucial role in supporting Noida's expanding urban landscape and is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 36 months."
Although L&T has not disclosed the contract's exact value, it has classified the order as 'significant'. The company's order categories, based on contract value, are:
- ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore: Significant
- ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore: Large
- ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore: Major
- ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore: Mega
- Above ₹15,000 crore: Ultra-Mega
The extension is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity across Delhi-NCR, improve access for commuters and support the region's growing urban infrastructure.
According to an Indian Express report, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the 11.6-km extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line earlier this year. The proposed corridor will connect Botanical Garden with Noida Sector-142.
Once completed, the combined metro network across Noida and Greater Noida is expected to extend beyond 61 km.
The project will also provide connectivity to the upcoming Multi-Modal Transportation Hub (MMTH) at Boraki. Botanical Garden station will serve as an interchange, linking the Noida Metro Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro's Magenta and Blue lines, the report stated.
The proposed elevated stations along the main extension include:
1. Botanical Garden
2. Noida Sector-44
3. Noida Office
4. Noida Sector-97
5. Noida Sector-105
6. Noida Sector-108
7. Noida Sector-93
8. Panchsheel Balak Inter College
The additional 2.6-km stretch from Depot Station to the Boraki Multi-Modal Transportation Hub will have two elevated stations.
This section is expected to improve connectivity for residents of Noida and Greater Noida by linking the metro network with Indian Railways, the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), and the local bus terminal. Boraki Metro Station will serve as the interchange point for these transport services.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.