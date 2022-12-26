The order from TITL is to design, construct, test, commission, operate and maintain infrastructure works at the Tumakuru Node, Karnataka on an EPC basis. The scope of work involves design and construction of 38 km of roads along with storm water drains, cross drainage structures, potable and recycled water supply systems, sewerage & effluent collection network, power distribution system including street lighting, 7 MLD water treatment plant, 3 MLD sewerage treatment plant, 2.5 MLD common effluent treatment plant, service reservoirs and Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) building including operation & maintenance of the complete system for a period of four years.