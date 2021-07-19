Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Infrastructure >L&T wins a slew of orders in India and abroad

L&T wins a slew of orders in India and abroad

In the power transmission and distribution segment, L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has won an order to construct a 220kV transmission line associated with system strengthening in the Ladakh region.
1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Livemint

  • The company said it has secured five projects under its construction, building and factories segment

MUMBAI : Larsen & Toubro, engineering, procurement, and construction multinational has secured five projects under its construction, building and factories segment, the company said on Monday.

In the power transmission and distribution segment, L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has won an order to construct a 220kV transmission line associated with system strengthening in the Ladakh region. The design and execution of this system involve traversing avalanche-prone, hilly terrain and ice loading of conductors, the company said.

Another turnkey order has been received for urban power distribution in Ayodhya city under the Integrated Power Development Scheme.

In Dubai city, an order to design, supply, construct, install, test, and commission a 132/11kV substation with associated cable works has been received.

Additionally, two transmission line packages have been secured in Africa.

A package involving supply and construction of a new Gas Insulated Substation and associated substation extensions has been won in Thailand. These works will enhance the transmission system security and support the rising demand for electricity in the upper northern parts of the country.

L&T's buildings and factories business has secured an order from a cement manufacturer in India to construct a 1.8 MTPA grinding unit in Dolvi, Maharashtra. The scope involves civil, mechanical and equipment installation works, the company said.

