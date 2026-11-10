Lucknow development gets ₹431 crore boost: multi-level car parking, new Metro yard, RMLIMS expansion in offing

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has approved a development package worth ₹431 crore, covering four multi-level parking facilities, land allocation for a Metro yard and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) expansion.

The approvals were granted during the authority's 188th board meeting on November 2 under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant.

One of the major components of the development plan is the construction of four multi-level parking facilities at Vivek Khand in Gomti Nagar, near Ekana Stadium, close to Ambedkar Memorial and in Patrakarpuram. Together, the facilities are expected to accommodate more than 1,500 vehicles.

Four multi-level parking projects to ease congestion The proposed parking facilities are aimed at addressing growing parking demand in commercial hubs and areas that attract large numbers of visitors.

The facility at Vivek Khand is expected to benefit nearby markets and showrooms, where roadside parking frequently contributes to traffic congestion.

The parking complex near Ekana Stadium will cater to visitors attending cricket matches and other large-scale events. Another facility near Ambedkar Memorial will provide parking space for tourists and visitors.

The fourth project at Patrakarpuram is intended to address parking requirements arising from increasing commercial activity and residential expansion in Gomti Nagar Extension and Chinhat.

The combined capacity of over 1,500 vehicles is expected to improve parking management and reduce pressure on surrounding roads. However, the authority has not announced specific construction timelines for the projects.

20.35 acres allocated for Lucknow Metro yard The LDA board also approved the allocation of 20.358 acres of land in the Basant Kunj scheme for the development of a Metro yard.

The proposed facility will support infrastructure requirements for the city's Metro network. The existing fish and flower markets operating on the identified land will be shifted to alternative locations, with the authority providing substitute land for their operations.

The board meeting's reported decisions did not specify the construction schedule or the estimated cost of the Metro yard.

Land approved for RMLIMS expansion In another significant decision, the authority approved land allocation for a new building and expansion of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension.

The move is expected to facilitate the institute's infrastructure development and support its future expansion. However, details regarding the size of the land parcel and the proposed construction investment have not been disclosed.

Land-use approvals and other development proposals The board also approved changes to the land-use category of plots measuring up to 6,000 square metres at the LDA level, following amendments to the relevant Uttar Pradesh planning regulations.

The revised provision is expected to simplify the approval process and reduce the need for applicants to approach the state government for land-use changes involving plots within the specified limit.

Other proposals discussed at the meeting included developments under the Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar Phase 2 residential schemes, a new bus station in Basant Kunj and a fire station in Priyadarshini Colony.

LDA revises annual budget to ₹ 10,185 crore Apart from infrastructure approvals, the authority revised its budget for the current financial year to ₹10,185.52 crore from the earlier allocation of ₹9,186.87 crore.

The latest approvals are part of the LDA's broader urban development programme aimed at improving public infrastructure, easing traffic congestion and expanding civic and healthcare facilities across Lucknow.