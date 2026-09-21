Lush green lawns, glass staircase, Indian accents: Billionaire BJP leader Naveen Jindal's Delhi villa is 100 years old

Move on from celebrity homes and take a look at a heavenly abode where an Indian billionaire lives. Naveen Jindal, who is also a member of Parliament, owns a spacious bungalow in the upscale neighbourhood of South Delhi, Moti Bagh. Spread across 10,000 square foot, the 100-year-old serene house is the perfect example of modern design meets Indian warmth.
On Monday, Architectural Digest India offered glimpses of Naveen Jindal's luxurious residence, which also functions as his workspace where he is believed to host dignitaries and conduct meetings if needed.
The light-filled home is revamped by designer Amina Bhatia, who told AD India that she chose to retain the historical structure of the house rather than completely tearing it down.
The pristine white house sits amid lush green manichured law. Jindal’s Lutyens’ Delhi home blends the grandeur of its colonial-era architecture with contemporary sensibility. The facade, framed by traditional geometric jaali screens, sweeping verandahs and abundant greenery, creates a beautiful impression at first look. Its large windows and clean architecture make the house stand out even more.
Inside the house, the the colour palette leans heavily towards warm ivory with shades of off-whites, greys and warm browns. The house, with ample sunlight, comes with grand archways, illuminating interiors designed around restraint. The highlight of its interiors is the earthy flooring, wooden furniture, woven rugs and plush neutral sofas, which add warmth. It also has cane-backed armchairs that bring texture and a splash of colour to the overall aesthetics of the space.
The home balances its role as both a public-facing political hub and a private family residence with carefully sorted décor. In the formal receiving areas, framed vintage maps of India, black-and-white photographs, including one featuring PM Narendra Modi, and archival-style images grab the attention. Indian flags on a polished wooden desk and other corners of the house add personal touch to the house.
Elsewhere, the expansive dining and lounge areas feel more intimate. Low-slung wooden coffee tables, dark wood finishes and woven carpets alongside sculptural horse figures reflect Jindal’s passion for polo and horse riding.
A striking glass-panelled staircase, built-in shelving and dramatic multi-pendant lanterns bring back contemporary elements to balance the interiors. Colourful textile wall hangings add a splash of colour to transitional spaces.
The design repeatedly blends old and new world-- heritage architecture, clean-lined furniture, traditional Indian references alongside modern lighting, and carefully picked articles instead of excessive ornamentation.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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