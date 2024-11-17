Industry
Macrotech to scale digital infrastructure biz on its own, gives investors exit
Summary
- In 2022, Macrotech, Bain and Ivanhoé had partnered to jointly invest $1 billion to create about 30 million sq ft of operating assets to build a platform of logistics and light industrial parks, as well as in-city fulfilment centres.
Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the Lodha brand name, plans to build and scale its digital infrastructure business on its own, after recently buying out existing investors' stakes, said a top company executive.
