Macrotech to scale digital infrastructure biz on its own, gives investors exit

“We have a target of ₹1,500 crore in rental income by FY31 through warehousing, office, retail, and potentially data centres. Given the large target, it made sense for us to own the entire asset. We decided to provide an exit for our platform partners, which also gives us greater flexibility in expanding across geographies and asset classes," Shaishav Dharia, director - Lodha Green Digital Infrastructure, and CEO - Extended Eastern Suburbs & Rental Assets, said in an interview.