Maharashtra govt cuts real estate premium by 50%. What it means for homebuyers

To boost real estate sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to reduce all premiums related to the sector by 50%. High premium puts a financial burden on developers leading to higher costs for the homebuyers. This move will bring some relief to the homebuyers amid pandemic. The reduction of premiums will be applicable till 31 December.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the real estate sector last year. With several measurements from the central government, state government and the Reserve Bank of India, the real estate sector saw an uptick in the state.

How this move will benefit the customer

"The reduction in premiums would help the Mumbai market as the city collected as many as 22 premiums under various heads, which is higher than other top cities. In the current economic scenario, the step would ease the burden and soften the prices resulting in more sales in the coming months," Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com said.

The Maharashtra government earlier slashed the stamp duty charges. Usually payable on the sale agreement, the stamp duty rate is fixed by the state governments. The stamp duty from 1 January, 2021, until 31 March, 2021, will be 3%. "Look forward to further extension of stamp duty waiver for next few months to revive the demand," he added.

In its maiden budget, the Thackeray government reduced 1% stamp duty for the next two years in the areas falling under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur.

