Maharashtra cuts real estate premium by 50%

Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com said, "Reduction in real estate premiums by 50% in Maharashtra will provide a further boost to the sector in the state. After being hit by the pandemic, the realty market has seen an uptick in the state post stamp duty cut by Maharashtra govt. and interest rate status quo by RBI in last four months. The reduction in premiums would help the Mumbai market as the city collected as many as 22 premiums under various heads, which is higher than other top cities. High premium puts a financial burden on developers leading to higher costs for the homebuyers. In the current economic scenario, the step would ease the burden and soften the prices resulting in more sales in the coming months. Look forward to further extension of stamp duty waiver for next few months to revive the demand."