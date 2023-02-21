NEW DELHI : In the state of Maharashtra, there are 114 projects worth Rs. 99,210 Crore under the Sagarmala Programme, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

During a meeting with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, the union minister said maritime infrastructure plays a vital role in the nation’s economy. “Aligning with the Maritime India Vision 2030, Sagarmala project of MoPSW is aimed at providing better facilities to the people in the coastal region."

Sonowal added that Out of the total 114 projects being implemented in the state of Maharashtra, 43 projects worth Rs. 2121 Crore are partially funded by MoPSW. “Out of 43 projects, 37 projects worth ₹1,388 crore, 9 projects worth ₹279 crore have been completed, 17 projects worth ₹666 crore are under implementation and 11 projects worth ₹443 crore are under development stage."

He said that the Sagarmala initiative has successfully enabled the Indian ports to handle large volumes by making them more efficient and reducing the turnaround time of containers. “Numerous projects have been undertaken across various categories such as port modernization, rail, road, cruise tourism, RORO, ROPAX, fisheries, coastal infrastructure and skill development."

The minister added that to celebrate the maritime activities of the coastal states of the country, ‘Coastal States Pavilion’ have been proposed to be developed in the National Maritime Heritage Complex. “Accordingly for the state of Maharashtra, land area of 14,000 sq. ft. with construction area of 6,000- 8,000 sq. ft. has been identified in the periphery of the Coastal States Pavilion of the NMHC site."

Sonowal requested the Maharashtra State Government to avail this opportunity and make a grand display of the Maritime History of the Maratha empire and Great Shivaji Maharaj. “As per the grand vision of PM Modi, the proposed NMHC will showcase the Indian Maritime History and will become an iconic destination in future."

Chief Minister of Maharashtra committed to resolve the various issues and expedite the implementation of the projects at the earliest.