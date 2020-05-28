Maharashtra rushes to set up infra as coronavirus cases rise

But the situation remains grim. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 5% of covid-19 patients require critical care in Mumbai. With 31,972 cases reported in Mumbai till Monday, this would translate into a need for nearly 1,600 ICU beds. The municipal- and state-run hospitals account for nearly 520 ICU beds. Last week, the municipal corporation took more than 80% of beds in private hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which netted another 645 beds, taking the total number of ICU beds capacity to 1,165, still well short of the number needed.