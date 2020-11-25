Mega boost to real estate sector: Govt to soon come out with Model Tenancy Law

Commenting on the draft law, Ankit Kansal, co-founder and managing directo, 360 Realtors said, "We expect rental housing to pick up the pace once the Model Tenancy Law comes into effect. The government has to ensure that the states should not face hurdles to implement it as was witnessed during the implementation of RERA. As per the reports, the law has taken care of every aspect related to the tenants and landlords."