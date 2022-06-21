Metro rail projects to offer 80,000 cr opportunity for construction cos: Icra

“Given the Government’s thrust for infrastructure development, the metro rail network is likely to witness 2.7 times expansion in the next five years. Typically, the metro rail development cost ranges between ₹280 and ₹320 crore/km for elevated metro and the cost could be much higher in the case of an underground metro network. Civil construction forms ~35%-45% of the overall cost. Given the large size of the metro projects, this is likely to offer sizeable opportunities for construction companies over the next five years," said Abhishek Gupta, sector head & assistant vice president, corporate ratings, ICRA.

