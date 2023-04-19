Metros power revival of domestic aviation

Metro Land

Movement between these six metros—for example, Mumbai-Delhi or Delhi-Bengaluru—alone accounts for a big chunk of domestic air traffic. Of all departures from these six metros, metro pairings accounted for about 42% of seat capacity in 2019. The rest were connections to non-metro airports. For 2023, too, the share of metro pairings is 42%. Only Delhi is significantly below this figure, underscoring its greater route diversification in the last few years. Delhi is connected to 69 domestic airports, against 58 for Mumbai and 64 for Bengaluru.