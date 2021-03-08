Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Infrastructure >Mindpsace REIT's SPV to sublease 6.3 lakh sq ft in Mumbai to data centre operator

Mindpsace REIT's SPV to sublease 6.3 lakh sq ft in Mumbai to data centre operator

Mindpsace REIT, the country's second Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is sponsored by realty firm K Raheja Corp and global investment firm Blackstone
1 min read . 10:32 PM IST PTI

  • With increased internet usage, growing demand for data storage and anticipated data localisation norms, Mumbai stands to benefit due to its geographical and infrastructural advantage

NEW DELHI : Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Monday said its arm Gigaplex Estate has entered into an agreement to sub-lease about 6.3 lakh sq ft space in Mumbai to a data centre operator.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Monday said its arm Gigaplex Estate has entered into an agreement to sub-lease about 6.3 lakh sq ft space in Mumbai to a data centre operator.

The name of the data centre operator was not disclosed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The name of the data centre operator was not disclosed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Gigaplex Estate Pvt Ltd, one of the special purpose vehicles of Mindspace REIT, has entered into an agreement with a leading data centre operator to sub-lease approximately 0.63 million sq ft at Mindspace, Airoli West, Mumbai, according to a regulatory filing.

With increased internet usage, growing demand for data storage and anticipated data localisation norms, Mumbai stands to benefit due to its geographical and infrastructural advantage, it added.

Mindpsace REIT, the country's second Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is sponsored by realty firm K Raheja Corp and global investment firm Blackstone. It was listed last year after raising 4,500 crore through REIT public issue.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.