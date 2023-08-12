Minister Sarbananda highlights investment potential in India's maritime sector1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:09 PM IST
The event was organised ahead of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Delhi during 17-19 October.
New Delhi: Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the immense investment potential of India's maritime sector during the Ambassador's Meet held on 11 August. The event attended by international envoys and diplomats, resonated with discussions centered on India's maritime capabilities and its pivotal role in global trade and economic growth.