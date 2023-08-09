Mint Explainer: What makes ITPO, India’s new convention centre, special?

The Narendra Modi government is preparing to welcome more than 40 leaders of visiting delegations to New Delhi next month for the concluding summit of the G20. The significant event is set to take place at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex which required over three years of redevelopment with investments worth over ₹2,600 crore. Mint details the features of the new convention centre, which is one of the largest in the world.