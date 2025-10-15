Mint Explainer: Why does India plan to spend ₹6.42 trillion to tap the Brahmaputra's hydro potential?
Unveiled on 14 October, the plan is India’s response to China’s goal of developing the 60GW Medog dam on the Yarlang Tsangpo river (the Brahmaputra in China), which has raised concerns of a 85% reduction in the Brahmaputra’s flow during the dry season.
India plans to set up 208 hydropower plants on the Brahmaputra with 64.9GW of power generation capacity and 11.1GW of pump storage capacity by 2047 to establish its downstream rights on the river.
