Mint Explainer: Why Iran’s Chabahar Port is vital to India's interests
Summary
- Situated just 170 km from Pakistan’s Gwadar port, where China is developing a deep port facility under its Belt and Road Initiative, Chabahar Port offers India a strategic advantage over both its neighbouring rivals and also has the potential to generate considerable revenue.
On Monday, India and Iran signed a long-term contract for the development of Chabahar Port after years of negotiations. This has paved the way for increased Indian investment in the strategic port, which will serve as a vital trade artery connecting India with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. It will also strengthen the country's presence on a strategic route that’s considered to be the main gateway for shipments from the Indian subcontinent to Europe.