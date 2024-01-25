Industry
Can Centre’s capex frenzy continue unabated?
Summary
- In the upcoming Budget, can we expect more capital expenditure to bolster growth?
In the last five budgets the allocation for infrastructure development has almost tripled, helping push India’s economic growth. Can this spending continue amid the need for fiscal discipline? Mint explores the Centre’s options to keep infra investment going.
