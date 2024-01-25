How sharply has spending risen?

In the 2016-17 budget, the Centre allocated just ₹2.47 trillion for infrastructure. In 2023-24, this had quadrupled to ₹10 trillion. As a share of GDP, it has more than doubled in this period from 1.6% to 3.4%. That apart, the Centre pushed states to allocate more for capital expenditure (capex). To enable them to do so, the Union government offered 50-year interest free loans. In 2022-23, it disbursed such loans worth ₹81,195 crore. For this fiscal, it has allocated loans worth ₹1.3 trillion. It has also released extra instalments of devolution funds to motivate states to front-load capital expenditure.