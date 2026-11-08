Missed train, ₹15,000 compensation: Why a consumer commission in Punjab ordered a refund for a passenger | Details

The Ferozepur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Punjab recently directed Northern Railway, Konkan Railway and IRCTC to pay a passenger ₹15,000 after he missed his train because its departure time had allegedly been changed without proper intimation.
According to The Indian Express, the passenger will receive a refund of ₹10,620 and ₹5,000 in compensation. Kiranjit Kaur Arora, the commission's president, and member Suman Khanna stated that the lack of intimation regarding the train's early departure constituted a deficiency in service.
The order read, "...passengers have the right to timely and quality services, and they should not be subject to the whims and fancies of the administration."
According to the complaint, the man booked three tickets for his family, including his wife and daughter, from Madgaon in Goa to Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi for June 10, 2024, for ₹10,620. The complainant said that when his family reached the railway station before the scheduled departure time, they were shocked to find that the train had already left, having departed two hours earlier following a change in its schedule.
The complainant further stated that when passengers approached the station master to enquire about the change, they were told that it was IRCTC's responsibility to inform them about revised train timings. He alleged that he then had to buy three flight tickets to reach Delhi. Citing deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, he approached the consumer commission.
After the complaint was filed, the Railways submitted that the train followed different schedules during the monsoon and non-monsoon seasons. It added that the monsoon timetable came into effect on June 10 and remained in force until October 30 every year.
It further said that passengers were expected to check train timings during this period, adding that the updated schedule had been displayed on station notice boards, communicated through public announcements and published on the Konkan Railway website. The Railways argued that the passenger was responsible for missing the train because he had failed to verify the revised timings.
Meanwhile, IRCTC argued that it was only responsible for online ticket bookings and had no role in train operations, including changes to departure timings.
According to the report, after examining the pleadings and evidence on record, the commission noted that passengers have the right to receive timely and quality services. It further said that the opposite parties were required to provide passengers with the train timetable, as they could not be left at the mercy of the railway authorities.
The commission held the opposite parties responsible for deficiency in service and ordered them to refund ₹10,620 to the passenger. It also directed them to pay an additional ₹5,000 towards compensation for the mental distress and harassment caused, along with litigation costs.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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