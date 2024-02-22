Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Infrastructure/  Modi dedicates to the nation Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, Tapi rural drinking water project

Modi dedicates to the nation Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, Tapi rural drinking water project

Livemint

  • Modi lays foundation stone of first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Patil during a public event, in Navsari on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at a public function in Gujarat’s Navsari dedicated to the nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway.

The development projects encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply and tourism.

Modi dedicated to the nation multiple packages of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among other projects.

To bolster the textile sector, Modi laid the foundation stone of first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Gujarat held a mega roadshow in Navsari district on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad.

During his address, PM Modi said: “We have constructed four crore houses for poor people."

