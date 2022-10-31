Modi dedicates two railway projects worth Rs2,900 crores to the nation

He added that when the meter gauge line on a route is changed to broad gauge, it brings with it many new possibilities. “With the conversion of the 300 km long rail line from Asarwa to Udaipur into broad gauge, the tribal areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan will be connected to Delhi and North India. The conversion of this railway line to broad gauge has also made an alternate route available for Ahmedabad and Delhi. Now, direct rail connectivity has also been established between the tourist places of Kutch and the tourist places of Udaipur. This will give a big boost to the tourist places of Kutch, Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Nathdwara."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}