Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 38,800 crore worth of projects in Mumbai

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crores in Mumbai, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister and in line with this, he dedicated to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around ₹12,600 crores.
The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.
The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.
In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the Prime Minister inaugurated 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz. 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home. This will benefit lakhs of residents of the city and will deliver top-class medical facilities to them.
He also started the road concretisation project for around 400 kilometres of roads in Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2050 kilometres in Mumbai, more than 1200 kilometres of roads are either concretized or are in the process of being concretized. However, the remaining roads of about 850 Km in length face challenges of potholes which severely impact transportation.
The road concretisation project is aimed to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will ensure fast travel along with enhanced security, while also providing better drainage facilities and utility ducts will ensure regular digging of roads is avoided.
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multimodal integration and conserving and restoring the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory.
The project will be done at a cost of over Rs. 1,800 crores. Further, the prime minister also started the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana.
