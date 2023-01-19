Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 38,800 crore worth of projects in Mumbai

He also started the road concretisation project for around 400 kilometres of roads in Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2050 kilometres in Mumbai, more than 1200 kilometres of roads are either concretized or are in the process of being concretized. However, the remaining roads of about 850 Km in length face challenges of potholes which severely impact transportation.