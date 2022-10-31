Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs8,000 crores in Tharad

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Tharad, Gujarat.
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that these projects will help in irrigation facilities to more than six districts of Gujarat including Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana.
He added that there was a time when thousands of districts of North Gujarat had fluoride contaminated water. “The issues related to water have a major effect on agricultural life in the region. The condition was such that no landowner would find a buyer if they wanted to sell their land. Our government identified the problems of the region and worked towards completing them with utmost dedication and sincerity. We focussed on water conservation, built check dams and ponds."
PM Modi further said that women have played a crucial role in the flourishment of the entire north Gujarat including Kutch. “On one hand we have the Banas Dairy while on the other hand a 100 MW Solar Power Plant. We have accomplished the goal of getting tap water to every house in the region. The drip irrigation and micro irrigation techniques have drawn the attention of the entire country towards Banaskantha and also led to worldwide recognition."
The Prime Minister said that 4 lakh hectares of land in Banaskantha is dedicated to using drip and micro irrigation that has resulted in the water table not getting depleted further. “This is not just benefiting you but also securing the lives of future generations."
He added that the two pipelines that are about to be built will benefit more than 1 thousand village ponds. “The pipeline is being extended up to Mukteshwar Dam and Karmavat Talab and water is being lifted with the help of electric pumps at places with high altitudes. A distribution canal is being constructed from the main canal of Narmada that will benefit dozens of villages in Tharad, Vav and Suigaon talukas. Many villages in 6 talukas of Patan and Banaskantha will also benefit from the Kasra-Dantiwada pipeline. In the coming time, water from Narmada River will come into Mukteshwar dam and Karmavat pond. This will benefit Vadgam in Banaskantha, Siddhapur in Patan and Kheralu taluka of Mahesana."
“The central government is elaborating the scope of the food processing industry. Farmers are connecting producer unions and sakhi mandals with this sector. Be it building a cold storage plant or a food processing plant, the government is assisting these organizations with crores of rupees. The Sakhi Mandals are doing commendable work today manufacturing many products from fruits and vegetables to pickles, murabbas and chutneys. The government has also doubled the limit of bank loans available to Sakhi Mandals to further develop the industry. Van Dhan Kendras have been opened in tribal areas so that Sakhi Mandal of tribal women can make best products from forest produce," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister further said that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is proving of great benefit to the farmers. “The government is making the bag of urea available to the farmers for Rs. 260 while international price is more than Rs. 2000. Schemes like Goabardhan, bio-fuel are enhancing the utility of livestock. The government is continuously working to strengthen the dairy sector."
