Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs8,000 crores in Tharad

He added that the two pipelines that are about to be built will benefit more than 1 thousand village ponds. “The pipeline is being extended up to Mukteshwar Dam and Karmavat Talab and water is being lifted with the help of electric pumps at places with high altitudes. A distribution canal is being constructed from the main canal of Narmada that will benefit dozens of villages in Tharad, Vav and Suigaon talukas. Many villages in 6 talukas of Patan and Banaskantha will also benefit from the Kasra-Dantiwada pipeline. In the coming time, water from Narmada River will come into Mukteshwar dam and Karmavat pond. This will benefit Vadgam in Banaskantha, Siddhapur in Patan and Kheralu taluka of Mahesana."

