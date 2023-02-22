Modi reviews projects worth Rs41,500 crore at ‘Pragati’ meeting

The unique idea of ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ is working to rejuvenate water bodies all across the country, which will help conserve water for the future. Once the mission is completed, the expected increase in water holding capacity is going to be around 50 crore cu.m, the estimated carbon sequestration will be about 32,000 ton per year and expected increase in ground water recharge is over 22 Million cubic metre.