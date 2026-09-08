The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is separating bridge monitoring from highway contracts and handing it to specialized agencies in a bid to detect structural deterioration early and reduce the risk of bridge collapses. The ministry wants to create an independent monitoring system for India’s expanding bridge network, with tighter accountability for structural safety.
Mint Explainer | Why the road ministry is shifting bridge monitoring to specialized agencies to curb collapses
SummaryThe ministry of road transport and highways is separating bridge monitoring from highway contracts and handing it to specialized agencies in an attempt to create an independent monitoring system for India’s expanding bridge network.
The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is separating bridge monitoring from highway contracts and handing it to specialized agencies in a bid to detect structural deterioration early and reduce the risk of bridge collapses. The ministry wants to create an independent monitoring system for India’s expanding bridge network, with tighter accountability for structural safety.
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