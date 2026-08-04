The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has updated its performance rating framework for detailed project report (DPR) consultants to boost accountability, encourage firms to build end-to-end consultancy capabilities, and improve highway planning, according to two people aware of the matter.
Road ministry updates consultant ratings to curb highway planning delays
SummaryThe revised norms cap associate ratings at 75% to tie scores to actual responsibility and fix planning bottlenecks that have slowed highway execution.
The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has updated its performance rating framework for detailed project report (DPR) consultants to boost accountability, encourage firms to build end-to-end consultancy capabilities, and improve highway planning, according to two people aware of the matter.
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