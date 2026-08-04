Road ministry updates consultant ratings to curb highway planning delays

The ministry cited the poor quality of DPRs as one of the reasons for delays in highway construction projects and lower awards, the second person quoted above said. Highway project awards dropped from 12,376 km in FY23 to about 7,538 km in FY25, and in FY26 India's highway sector saw a seven-year low in new project awards around 7,000 km. Construction activity has also slowed. After hitting 10,331 km in FY23, 12,349 km in FY24, and 10,660 km in FY25, highway construction fell to an eight-year low of 9,380 km in FY26, dropping below the 9,829 km built in FY18.