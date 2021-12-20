Mumbai city property sale registrations cross 100,000 mark for 2021

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said “The consumer sentiment in Mumbai housing market remains strong. The growth rate has moderated when compared to the year ago period when market was buoyant on account of the lowest applicable stamp duty rate window. The demand enablers in the form of low house prices, low home loan interest rate and new project launches continue to entice homebuyers. The threat of new COVID-19 variants and response from healthcare system will be crucial in determination of market activity level in near future."