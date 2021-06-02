Mumbai's data center capacity to grow 2.65x to 529 MW by 2023: report

“Mumbai is the most preferred destination for cloud players with a 60% share of the occupied space due to its excellent infrastructure support. The state has provided various incentives for setting integrated data center parks," said Karan Singh Sodi, regional managing director-Mumbai, JLL India, adding that the new supply additions in the city are backed by pre-commitment from cloud players. The city’s strong demand is driven by BFSI, media, and IT/ITes companies leading to high occupancy levels of 95%."

