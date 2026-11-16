Mumbai Metro 2B inches closer to completion; final girder installed at Juhu Circle — What’s holding up the opening?

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is accelerating efforts to launch the 7.53-km Andheri West-Saraswat Nagar stretch of Metro Line 2B by its target deadline of 31 March 2027.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, with overall civil and systems works now 75% complete, the agency is tackling one of the project's most complex logistical and engineering hurdles: installing the final three girders at the highly congested Juhu Circle.

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Juhu Circle Challenge At the ESIC Metro Station near Juhu Circle, civil contractors are in the process of launching 20 precast, prestressed concrete I-girders across a 150-metre curved span between metro piers EC29 and EC35, TOI reported.

Seventeen girders have already been successfully erected, it said, adding that the remaining three—each measuring 33 metres in length and weighing a massive 115 metric tonnes—require delicate handling by dual heavy-duty hydraulic cranes.

Because of the restricted narrow width of Gulmohar Road and the continuous vehicular movement, this installation is a logistical nightmare, TOI reported.

To facilitate the final launch and avoid a repeat of an August 2026 incident in which a crane breakdown triggered two-kilometre-long traffic queues, the MMRDA plans to carry out the remaining erection work under strict night-time road closures.

What is holding up the opening? Despite the rapid pace of girder installation, the March 2027 launch date could be slightly delayed, pushing the opening to June or July 2027. According to the TOI report, a primary roadblock is the limited space available to safely position the massive cranes for the final alignment.

To gain adequate operational space, an adjacent dilapidated residential building at Tilak Udyan needs to be demolished. However, this demolition is currently stalled.

The housing society is still awaiting final approvals for its redevelopment plans, and the builder has not yet signed a permanent alternate accommodation agreement.

Consequently, one final resident remains in the crumbling building, inadvertently preventing the MMRDA from clearing the crucial 185-metre gap over the circle.

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What can commuters expect? The overarching Metro Line 2B spans 23.64 km from DN Nagar (Andheri West) to Mandale and is being completed in phases; the Mandale-Diamond Garden section has been operational since April 2026.

Once the Andheri West-Saraswat Nagar stretch opens, it will fundamentally alter transit dynamics for the western suburbs.

The 7.53-km section will provide residents of Juhu, Vile Parle, and Santacruz with a direct, traffic-free rail link.

More importantly, commuters will benefit from seamless interchanges at the DN Nagar station, linking Line 2B with Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) and Line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar).

This integration ensures that passengers travelling from the western suburbs can reach the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and the eastern suburbs significantly faster, without the hassle of navigating road traffic.