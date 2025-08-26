Mumbai Metro Line 4 to get 39 driverless trainsets soon: Designed for comfort, made in India, check details

French giant Alstom on Tuesday announced that it will supply 39 driverless trainsets to Mumbai Metro Line 4 under a contract amounting to a “few” hundred million euros.

Under the contract, Alstom will also supply a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system to Mumbai Metro Line 4.

The 39 trainsets will include 39 trainsets of 6 cars each, the company said in a statement.

The order, a part of a contract awarded by Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority to Larsen & Toubro India, includes five years of maintenance service as well, Alstom added.

The MMRDA has awarded the contract to L&T to provide an Integrated Systems Package for Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Green Line).

L&T has partnered with Alstom for the rolling stock and signalling system with five years of maintenance, the statement said.

“Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been commissioned to supply 234 Metropolis metro cars (39 trainsets of six cars each) and Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system with five years of maintenance service, by Larsen & Toubro Limited, India,” Alstom said.

The total value for the supply of these products, solutions and services amounts to a few hundred million euros for Alstom, it said.

Unique designs, made in India The 39 sets of metro cars will be manufactured in Sri City, a Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh. The designs will be done at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bengaluru.

The propulsion will be manufactured at Coimbatore, while bogies will be made in Savli, Gujarat.

“39 driverless Metropolis trainsets will be manufactured in India at Alstom’s Sri City factory,” the company said.

Driverless Mumbai Metro Line 4 trains will feature a unique design and offer passenger comfort, Alstom said, adding that reliable components will guarantee high performance and safety, including electrical braking and cybersecurity measures.

"At the core is Alstom’s world-leading CBTC technology, enabling driverless operation, offering an exceptional level of service across the combined line length of 35.3 km," the company said.