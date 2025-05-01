Mumbai property price jumps 54% to ₹1.57 crore on average in four years, April registrations at 7-year high: Report

The average property price in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has jumped 54 per cent in four years to ₹1.57 crore, a new analysis has shown.

According to a report by Anarock Property Consultants, the average ticket price of Mumbai properties have surged to ₹1.57 crore in the period of January to April 2025, as compared to ₹1.02 crore in the corresponding period of 2021. This marks a jump of 54 per cent in four years.

The report has analysed the data of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.

Also Read | Property developers sign up top Bollywood stars to push luxury projects

“Further analysis of the property registrations data and demand trends from January to April shows that the average ticket price of sold homes was ₹1.57 crore, reminiscent of 2023 and 2024, when it was ₹1.56 crore,” said Anarock Group chairman Anuj Puri.

“In the corresponding period in 2021, the average ticket price was significantly lower at ₹1.02 crore. Thus, it witnessed a 54 per cent jump between Jan-April 2021 and Jan-April 2025. In short, 2025 continues to record higher sales of pricey homes than in the more affordable categories,” he added.

Data also suggested in March alone, the average property price in Mumbai was ₹1.86 crore, indicating sales of high-ticket priced homes.

Mumbai property registrations scale fresh highs Meanwhile, Mumbai’s property registrations scaled fresh highs in the first four months of 2025, reported Anarock. According to the Maharashtra State Revenue Department, the overall revenue collected by the authorities from property registrations, and the total registrations in Mumbai in January to April 2025, are at record highs.

An analysis of the data of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra reveals that the overall revenue collected from property registrations in Mumbai stands at approximately ₹4,633 crore in the first four months of 2025.

This marks a 21 per cent jump over last year’s corresponding period, when the revenue collected was around ₹3,836 crore.

In terms of registration numbers, 52,896 properties were registered in the city in the first four months of 2025, against 48,819 in the same period last year.

This marks an increase of 8 per cent than 2024 in terms of the number of properties registered.

“A key factor behind the surge in property registrations in this period is the record-breaking activity in March, when 15,501 properties were registered. This spike came close on the heels of the announcement of a 3.9% hike in Maharashtra's ready reckoner rates for FY26. March 2025 marked the highest property registrations in the past three years. Prior to this, the highest figures were recorded in December 2020 with 19,581 registrations, and March 2021 with 17,728 registrations,” Puri said.

April property registrations at 7-year high The research further showed that there have been over 13,080 properties registered in April 2025 in Mumbai, which is the highest in seven years since 2019.