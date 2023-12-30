Mumbai real estate hits 11-year high with December property registrations: Knight Frank Report
Mumbai witnessed a surge in real estate activity with over 127,000 property registrations recorded in 2023, surpassing the previous year's peak by 4% and reaching a 10-year high in stamp duty collected.
Mumbai, within the BMC jurisdiction, witnessed a notable surge in real estate activity with a total of 127,139 property registrations recorded from January to December in 2023.
Next Story
₹76.35.66%
₹41.40.29%
₹19.680.61%
₹3,518.050.26%
₹191.19.97%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message