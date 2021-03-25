The sales particularly peaked in the last few days of the month with daily rate of new registrations increasing to 707 units between March 15 – 24, 2020. At the current pace, the month of March 2021 can witness sales upwards of 17,000 units. In December 2020 - the closing month for the first phase of reduced stamp duty, there was a stupendous increase in registrations in the last few days of the month as homebuyers rushed to make the most of the lower stamp duty window of 2%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}