Speaking about the new unit launches in April- June 2023, Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, said, “A quick assessment of new unit launches in Mumbai for the period of Apr-Jun 2023 indicates that properties ranging from 500 sq ft to 1,000 sq ft dominated with the highest share of 51%. Following closely were properties sized less than 500 sq ft, contributing an additional 35%. Properties of 1,000 sq ft and above accounted only for 14% during the above period."