The cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has nearly doubled to ₹2,02,797 crore from its initial estimate of ₹1.08 lakh crore, while ₹92,761 crore has been spent on the ambitious high-speed rail corridor as of March 2026, Deccan Herald reported citing a Right to Information (RTI) response.

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The project, which was originally targeted for completion by 2023, has faced substantial delays due to several issues, including land acquisition and compensation-related hurdles, the news outlet said.

Deccan Herald reproted that the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), in response to an RTI query filed by its reporter, said that a revised completion timeline could be determined only after all contract packages had been awarded.

"The anticipated completion timeline can be ascertained after award of all contract packages," the NHSRCL said in its response to a question on the tentative completion schedule.

India shifts from Japanese Shinkansen to indigenous bullet trains The RTI response also revealed a change in the original plan for the trains that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

Asked whether the proposed combination of Japanese track technology, non-Japanese signalling systems and India-manufactured trains was part of the original project design, the NHSRCL said the initial plan was to begin operations using Japanese Shinkansen rolling stock.

However, the corporation has now decided to start operations using an indigenously developed trainset, according to the response cited by Deccan Herald.

The first indigenous trainset, being manufactured by BEML Ltd, is scheduled to be dispatched in February 2027. Subsequent trainsets will follow, the NHSRCL said.

The shift marks a change in the project's original rolling stock plan, which envisaged the use of Japanese Shinkansen trains.

NHSRCL withholds India-Japan correspondence over signalling systems The RTI response also addressed questions about reported differences between India and Japan over the procurement of signalling systems for the bullet train corridor.

The NHSRCL refused to provide copies of correspondence between the governments of India and Japan concerning the reported disagreements.

It said sharing the documents was restricted under a non-disclosure agreement between the two governments.

The corporation also declined to disclose records indicating whether the Japanese government had approved or objected to the use of India-manufactured trains for the project.