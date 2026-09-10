Mumbai-Goa highway delay: Nitin Gadkari says he feels 'ashamed', vows action against contractors

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has issued a stern warning over delays in the widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway, saying he felt "ashamed" by how long the project has taken and that he would not attend its inauguration, PTI reported.

Gadkari said he would instead travel from Mumbai to Goa by road in October to personally inspect the entire stretch and assess whether the journey had become convenient for travellers.

"I had announced that I would not come for the inauguration of the Mumbai-Goa highway because I felt ashamed that it had been delayed so much," Gadkari said on Wednesday after inaugurating a six-lane elevated road corridor at Porvorim near Panaji.

"I would land at the Mumbai airport in October, and travel by road to Goa to personally inspect the highway and assess whether the journey has been made convenient for travellers," he said.

The Mumbai-Goa highway passes through Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region and has faced repeated delays over the years.

Nitin Gadkari vows to blacklist contractors Gadkari also said strict action against contractors and officials responsible for delays or poor execution of infrastructure projects would continue.

"Now I want to set a record of blacklisting the maximum number of contractors and taking action against them, as well as suspending officials, within a year. I am not going to stop doing this now," he said.

The minister had held a meeting with officials on the issue on Tuesday, according to PTI.

Gadkari has repeatedly stressed the need for timely execution and quality construction in highway projects. He has also previously cited issues, including land acquisition and environmental clearances, as factors behind delays on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Delays linked to land and clearances Gadkari had earlier cited legal disputes and internal conflicts over land acquisition as reasons for the delay. Waterlogging in low-lying stretches during the monsoon has also affected construction and road usability.

In March, Gadkari said forest clearances had delayed work on some portions of the highway.

"There are a few portions where roads are incomplete because they pass through forest areas. We are taking clarifications first-hand and resolving these issues in coordination with the concerned authorities," he had said.

The minister had also previously set completion targets for the project that were not met. In April 2015, he had said the long-delayed highway would likely be completed by June that year.

In March 2023, Gadkari had said the Mumbai-Goa National Highway would be completed by December 2023 and opened to traffic in January 2024.

Nitin Gadkari targets poor execution in projects Gadkari's latest warning extends beyond the Mumbai-Goa project, with the minister saying he wants to take strict action against those responsible for delays and poor-quality infrastructure work.

He said he wanted to "set a record" for blacklisting contractors and suspending officials within a year.

The minister has also stressed the importance of quality, timely execution and better monitoring of highway projects.

Mumbai-Goa highway to get roadside amenities Gadkari also urged the Goa government to develop roadside amenities along the highway that showcase the state's architecture, cuisine and handicrafts.

He suggested that facilities along the route should promote Goan cuisine and local handloom and handicraft products, giving tourists a distinctive experience as they travel through the state.

He also called for petrol and diesel pumps to be supplemented with facilities for biofuels, electric vehicles and other alternative fuels.

Gadkari was speaking after inaugurating a six-lane elevated road corridor at Porvorim near Panaji.