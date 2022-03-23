The project is estimated to cost ₹46,000 crore and will pass through ten districts, namely Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Thane. It will connect Nagpur to Mumbai and have direct connectivity with the country’s largest container port – JNPT. This will enhance EXIM (export-import) trade of the state. Inter-connecting highways and feeder roads would be constructed to connect all important cities and tourist places along this route. This will connect another fourteen districts, namely Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Akola, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Dhule, Jalgaon, Palghar and Raigad. In this manner, a total of twenty-four districts in Maharashtra will be connected via this expressway.