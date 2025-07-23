Mumbai's luxury real estate market soars in H1, sale of homes worth ₹40 crore+ triples- Top 5 costliest deals

Mumbai's real estate market buzz remained afloat in the first half of the current calendar year as homes worth over ₹40 crore saw the sharpest rise in terms of selling during this period, a new report has revealed.

According to a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty, the number of homes sold worth more than ₹40 crore tripled from 17 units in H1 CY22 to 53 in H2 CY24.

Mumbai real estate: Highest-ever sales in luxury homes The India Sotheby’s International Realty & CRE Matrix Report further highlighted that Mumbai’s ₹10 crore+ luxury real estate market set a new milestone by recording the highest-ever half-yearly sales of units in H1 CY25.

During this period, Mumbai recorded sales worth ₹14,750 crore across primary and secondary transactions of homes priced above ₹10 crore. This implies a 11 per cent year-on-year rise in sales, which went up from ₹12,300 crore in H1 CY24.

“Luxury home sales rose 11 per cent in H1 2025 versus the same period in 2024, with the ₹20–40 crore segment growing by 138 per cent compared to H1 2022,” the report said.

The primary market accounted for nearly 75 per cent of sales volume, while the secondary market contributed ₹3,750 crore. Both the markets were at their highest in five years.

Top 5 leading luxury real estate destinations Worli retained its lead as the most preferred luxury destination, contributing 22 per cent of primary sales value.

Other thriving micro-markets included Bandra West with an impressive 192 per cent growth, Tardeo with a massive 254 per cent growth, Prabhadevi, and Malabar Hill.

Apartments between 2,000–4,000 sq. ft. dominated Mumbai's real estate market during this time, representing 70 per cent of primary sales.