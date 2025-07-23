Mumbai's luxury real estate market soars in H1, sale of homes worth ₹40 crore+ triples- Top 5 costliest deals

According to a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty, the number of homes sold worth more than 40 crore tripled from 17 units in H1 CY22 to 53 in H2 CY24.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published23 Jul 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Mumbai's real estate market is in no mood to slow down
Mumbai's real estate market is in no mood to slow down

Mumbai's real estate market buzz remained afloat in the first half of the current calendar year as homes worth over 40 crore saw the sharpest rise in terms of selling during this period, a new report has revealed.

According to a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty, the number of homes sold worth more than 40 crore tripled from 17 units in H1 CY22 to 53 in H2 CY24.

Mumbai real estate: Highest-ever sales in luxury homes

The India Sotheby’s International Realty & CRE Matrix Report further highlighted that Mumbai’s 10 crore+ luxury real estate market set a new milestone by recording the highest-ever half-yearly sales of units in H1 CY25.

During this period, Mumbai recorded sales worth 14,750 crore across primary and secondary transactions of homes priced above 10 crore. This implies a 11 per cent year-on-year rise in sales, which went up from 12,300 crore in H1 CY24.

Also Read | 3 reasons why Thane property prices have skyrocketed 60% in 5 years

“Luxury home sales rose 11 per cent in H1 2025 versus the same period in 2024, with the 20–40 crore segment growing by 138 per cent compared to H1 2022,” the report said.

The primary market accounted for nearly 75 per cent of sales volume, while the secondary market contributed 3,750 crore. Both the markets were at their highest in five years.

Also Read | Indian real estate attracts nearly ₹74K cr till Dec24 from AIFs, max among all sectors: Anarock
Also Read | BlackRock expands realty holdings, buys ElmTree Funds with $7.3 bn in assets

Top 5 leading luxury real estate destinations

Worli retained its lead as the most preferred luxury destination, contributing 22 per cent of primary sales value.

Other thriving micro-markets included Bandra West with an impressive 192 per cent growth, Tardeo with a massive 254 per cent growth, Prabhadevi, and Malabar Hill.

Apartments between 2,000–4,000 sq. ft. dominated Mumbai's real estate market during this time, representing 70 per cent of primary sales.

Top 5 costliest transactions in H1 CY25 and how much they cost

  • Leena Gandhi Tiwari at Naman Xana, Worli: 639 crore
  • Shaula Real Estate Pvt Ltd at Naman Xana, Worli: 225.8 crore
  • AEX Real Estate LLP at Oberoi 360 West, Worli: 201.6 crore
  • Seema Singh at Lodha Sea Face, Worli: 185 crore
  • Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd at The Legend by Ashar, Bandra West: 155 crore

The report further added that the performance in the first half of the ongoing calendar year hints to a broader bullish trend observed in the overall residential property market.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryInfrastructureMumbai's luxury real estate market soars in H1, sale of homes worth ₹40 crore+ triples- Top 5 costliest deals
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.