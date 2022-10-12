Murmu inaugurates various projects in Tripura to strengthen connectivity and education sector

NEW DELHI :The President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the Tripura State Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh, Agartala.
NEW DELHI :The President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the Tripura State Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh, Agartala.
On the same day, the President virtually inaugurated an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex, Agartala and laid the foundation stone for Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre; IIIT Agartala; and various projects of government of Tripura related to roads, schools and hostels for students from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan.
On the same day, the President virtually inaugurated an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex, Agartala and laid the foundation stone for Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre; IIIT Agartala; and various projects of government of Tripura related to roads, schools and hostels for students from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Addressing the occasion, the President said that projects inaugurated will not only strengthen the connectivity, education, judiciary and legislature in Tripura, but also boost the rich culture of the state.
“I was very happy to lay the foundation stone of National Law University, Tripura. Over the past three decades, NLUs have played a significant role in the field of law education. Today with the growth of the economy, the legal profession has also expanded in many dimensions. NLU Tripura will emerge as a major centre of legal education, not only in the Northeast, but across the country," she added.
The President said that the youth of India has made a unique identity in the field of Information Technology, all over the world. “I am confident that the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala will set new benchmarks in the field of Information Technology."
She further said that a holistic education system is essential for the development of the nation and progress of our youth. “Along with higher education, we should give more emphasis on primary education. The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, in association with the State Government of Tripura, has launched ‘Vidya-Jyoti Mission 100’ under which 100 existing higher secondary schools will be converted into quality education institutions with state-of-the-art facilities."
The President added that there is immense potential for development in the North-Eastern Region. “The development of the Region is getting a new impetus with various new projects of highways, railways, airways and waterways. India has become the 5th largest economy in the world. The North Eastern Region will play an important role in making India a five trillion-dollar economy by 2025."