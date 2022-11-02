Murmu lays foundation stone for multiple projects in Nagaland

Murmu lays foundation stone for multiple projects in Nagaland3 min read . 08:00 PM IST
NEW DELHI :President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for multiple projects related to education, road infrastructure and financial sector at Kohima, Nagaland.
Addressing the occasion, the President said that the development of infrastructure is a key parameter for the growth of a state. “The ‘Act East Policy’ of the Government of India focuses on the overall development of the North-Eastern Region. The roads and bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana which were inaugurated today will give a new boost to the connectivity in the region."
She added that the dynamic youth of Nagaland is immensely talented and creative. “With a literacy rate of over 80 per cent, the skilled young men and women of Nagaland, well-versed in the English language, are working in the IT, hospitality and other sectors across India. The new initiatives related to schools and hostels for girl-children, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and smart classrooms project will give further impetus to education in the state."
The President said that the literacy rate among women in the state is higher than the national average. “Nagaland is the safest place for women in the country. This demonstrates the high respect given to the women in the Naga society. The women of Nagaland should come forward and get more involved in public life because if women are empowered, there would be more development in society."
She further said that Nagaland could be truly proud of institutionalizing its traditional mode of local self-governance through Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils Act of 1978. “Today Village Councils and Village Development Boards are established modes of decentralized governance all over Nagaland. The state has introduced the pioneering concept of Communitization with the aim to build a partnership between the government and the community for the effective management of the public sector institutions to improve service delivery."
The President added that about 70 per cent of the agricultural practice in Nagaland is traditional and organic. “The whole North-East has potential to become the organic food basket of the country. The good quality agro and horticultural produce of Nagaland has great demand in the market."
“Three agro products – Naga tree tomato, Naga cucumber and Naga Mircha –are G.I. tagged. The opening of Naturally Nagaland outlets by the state government has provided a new platform to local entrepreneurs, farmers and weavers to sell traditional handicrafts and handlooms, the beautiful Naga shawls and varieties of organic products," she said.
President Murmu said that there is a tremendous potential of tourism in Nagaland. “The Naga tribes are known for their vibrant culture and rich heritage that exemplifies our motto of ‘Unity in Diversity‘. Songs and dances, feasts and festivals are an intrinsic part of Naga life. The Hornbill Festival has become a popular platform for capturing and showcasing the colourful and beautiful culture of the state."
“Nagaland has made significant progress on various development parameters. As Nagaland completes 60 years of statehood, all should rededicate themselves towards the goal of a more prosperous and developed Nagaland," she said.