The city of Nagpur will get to see an engineering marvel soon after a proposal by Nagpur Metro for flyover and Metro route at Kamptee Road has been cleared by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The proposal of constructing a four layer transport system was given an unconditional clearance by NHAI which amounts to a total of ₹573 crore.

The proposed four-layer structure, will come up on Kamptee Road of Nagpur.The structure is part of Reach-II segment of Nagpur Metro Rail Project which stretches from Sitabuldi Interchange Metro Station to Automotive Square Metro Station.

The total length of the via-duct in Reach-II stretches to 7.23 km. The total length of fly-over to be constructed is 5.3 km.

NHAI nod has thus paved way for construction of country’s first 4 layer transport system in Nagpur.

The Nagpur Metro network, work on which started in June, 2015, consists of two corridors with a total length of 38 kilometres.

The two corridors of Nagpur Metro will have 38 stations, two depots and a fleet of 69 metro cars, including a special "nari shakti" women's coach in each train.

The Nagpur metro is one of the greenest metro in the country with 65% of its electricity consumption is generated from a solar metro according to senior official of Nagpur Metro.

The first phase of the Nagpur metro railway was flagged of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi off the inaugural run of the 13.5 km from Khapri to Sitabuldi route via video link.