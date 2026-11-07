Namma Metro Blue Line: When will Bengaluru airport Metro become operational? 18-month traffic curbs on key road

Bengaluru commuters heading towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will have to brace for prolonged traffic disruptions, with restrictions on a key stretch of Ballari Road expected to continue for 18 months amid elevated corridor construction. The much-awaited Namma Metro Blue Line, which will connect Central Silk Board to the airport, is now expected to become fully operational by March 2028, according to a report by The Times of India.

The two infrastructure developments are likely to have a significant impact on daily commuters, particularly those travelling between Hebbal, the airport and central Bengaluru.

As per the report, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has started work on a four-lane elevated corridor between Anandnagar near Hebbal and Mehkri Circle. The 1.7-km project is expected to take 18 months, bringing traffic restrictions and diversions on Ballari Road.

Namma Metro Blue Line: When will it open? The 58-km Blue Line, being developed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), will connect Central Silk Board with Kempegowda International Airport through key locations, including KR Puram, Nagawara and Hebbal.

The corridor will reportedly be commissioned in three phases, with the complete line now expected to become operational by March 2028. This is a three-month extension from BMRCL's earlier December 2027 deadline.

The expected commissioning schedule is as follows:

Central Silk Board–KR Puram: Commercial operations are expected to begin by mid-2027.

Hebbal–Kempegowda International Airport: The stretch is targeted for completion by September 2027.

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KR Puram–Hebbal: The remaining section, including Nagawara, is expected to be completed between December 2027 and March 2028.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had said that trial runs on the KR Puram–Iblur section were expected by October, followed by trials between Iblur and Central Silk Board by December this year.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to provide direct Metro connectivity to the airport and improve access to major IT hubs along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Why has the Blue Line been delayed? Construction challenges along the busy ORR and the Hebbal–Kempapura stretch have affected the project's progress.

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One of the major engineering challenges involves building an elevated Metro corridor capable of accommodating four tracks between Hebbal and Kempapura. The arrangement is intended to facilitate the future integration of the Blue Line with the proposed Orange Line between JP Nagar and Kempapura.

A specialised three-pier portal structure is being constructed along a nearly 1-km stretch to accommodate the four tracks. According to a senior BMRCL official quoted by TOI, this will be the first such four-track elevated configuration on Namma Metro's mainline network.

Heavy traffic, utility shifting, land-related constraints and difficulties in constructing stations along the ORR have also complicated the work.

Bengaluru airport road: What are the traffic restrictions? While the Metro project moves towards its revised deadline, motorists using Ballari Road will face another infrastructure-related disruption.

According to the report, construction of a four-lane elevated corridor between Anandnagar near Hebbal and Mehkri Circle, covering approximately 1.7 km, is scheduled to continue for 18 months.

The traffic restrictions cover the stretch between UAS Staff Quarters and Mehkri Circle on the airport road.

The following restrictions have been announced during the construction period:

All goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy vehicles, are prohibited from using Ballari Road. 2. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses are also barred from the stretch.

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3. Cars, two-wheelers and school buses are allowed to continue using the road.

The restrictions are aimed at managing traffic movement during the construction work.

Alternative routes for airport-bound commuters Bengaluru Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes for motorists travelling between the airport, Hebbal and central parts of the city.

Motorists heading towards Kempegowda International Airport can reportedly take the route via Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road and Nagawara Road.

For vehicles travelling from the airport towards central Bengaluru, the suggested routes include:

1. Nagawara Junction, Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road.

2. Hebbal Ring Road, Kuvempu Circle and Goraguntepalya Junction.

Motorists travelling from Hebbal towards the city have been advised to use the service road in front of Baptist Hospital after descending the flyover and proceed towards CBI Junction.