Namo Bharat Corridor Expansion: Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror corridors likely to get approval soon

Two proposed Namo Bharat corridors — Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror — are expected to receive approval soon, said the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The NCRTC was quoted by PTI as saying that, in addition to these two proposed corridors, detailed project reports for the Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurugram corridors are being prepared.

The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has recorded over 4.5 crore passenger journeys since its launch in October 2023 and currently serves more than 1.1 lakh commuters daily, the NCRTC said on Sunday.

It recently recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of around 1.68 lakh.

Namo Bharat network: Projects in focus The Namo Bharat network offers world-class commuter transit services that are safe and reduce commuter journey times in the region, with high speed (160 kmph) and high-frequency ( trains every 15 mins to start with) operations, the NCRTC said on its website.

The network has been planned and spatially oriented to ensure seamless integration with the Indian Railways, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), Airports and the Delhi Metro.

Namo Bharat operations commenced in October 2023 with the inauguration of the 17-km Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. After which, the entire corridor was operationalised in phased manner.

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On February 22, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the entire82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation, along with Meerut Metro.

According to the corporation, two more priority Namo Bharat corridors — Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror — are likely to receive the approval soon. Two other corridors, Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon, are also in the DPR stage.

All three corridors of Phase 1, i.e. Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut, Delhi – Panipat – Karnal and Delhi – Gurugram – SNB, will converge at Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station in Delhi.

Namo Bharat currently serves over 1.1 lakh commuters daily and has recently recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership of around 1.68 lakh.

Upcoming corridors in advanced stages of approval Ghaziabad – Jewar (Noida Airport)

Gurugram – Faridabad – Noida – Gr. Noida

Future Phases Delhi – Faridabad – Ballabgarh – Palwal

Ghaziabad – Khurja

Delhi – Bahadurgarh – Rohtak

Ghaziabad-Hapur

Delhi-Shahadra-Baraut

View full Image View full Image The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor passes through one of the most densely populated sections of the National Capital Region connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh. ( NCRTC )

Three years of Namo Bharat The NCRTC celebrated three years of Namo Bharat operations at an event attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Manohar Lal said the rapid rail service was ushering in a new phase of regional connectivity and providing a new dimension to urban transportation.

He said better transport connectivity not only reduced distances between cities but also linked people with new opportunities and supported economic growth.

‘First- and last-mile access for commuters’ The corporation has undertaken initiatives to improve multimodal connectivity and first- and last-mile access for commuters.

It is also working on measures to improve the project's environmental and financial sustainability, including solar energy initiatives and the development of a 110 MW captive solar power plant, the NCRTC added.

NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said the organisation had made substantial progress towards its goal of developing a modern, safe, reliable and environment-friendly regional transport system.

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He also acknowledged the support of employees' families in the implementation and operation of the project.

The event also featured the annual NCRTC awards, with employees felicitated for their performance during the year, along with cultural programmes.

NCRTC said it would continue to focus on providing safe, comfortable and reliable transport services to commuters across the region.