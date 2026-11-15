Namo Bharat fast trains: Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad in 8 minutes, Delhi to Meerut in under 50 minutes

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce eight additional fast Namo Bharat train services on the Delhi-Meerut corridor from November 16, aiming to reduce travel time for commuters during peak hours.
The new limited-stop services will significantly cut journey times between key stations. The distance between Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad will be covered in just eight minutes. Passengers travelling from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will reach their destination in 36 minutes, while the journey between Ghaziabad and Begumpul will take 28 minutes. The entire Delhi-Meerut corridor can be covered in less than 50 minutes using these services.
Unlike regular Namo Bharat services, the new trains will operate with limited stops, halting at only five stations along the corridor. These include Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram.
Commuters travelling to other stations will need to use the regular Namo Bharat services.
The eight additional services will operate during morning and evening peak hours.
In the morning, two trains in each direction will depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8.30 am. During the evening, services will depart from both terminal stations at 6 pm and 6.30 pm.
The new fast services will operate alongside the existing Namo Bharat trains. Regular services will continue to run at intervals of 10 minutes, with no change to their existing frequency.
Since the limited-stop trains will skip several stations, NCRTC has advised passengers to check the station display boards and listen to platform announcements before boarding. This will help commuters distinguish between fast and regular services and ensure they board the correct train.
The introduction of additional fast services comes amid a steady rise in ridership on the Namo Bharat corridor. The network has recorded more than five crore passenger journeys so far, with the latest one crore journeys completed in just 93 days.
Between August and October, the corridor registered an average of more than 32 lakh passenger journeys every month.
The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor currently stretches approximately 82 km and has 16 stations. Some of the major stations along the route include New Ashok Nagar, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad and Meerut South.
A regular Namo Bharat journey between Delhi and Meerut takes approximately 58 minutes, with trains generally operating at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes.
Fares for regular services range from ₹20 to ₹210. However, NCRTC has not announced whether the newly introduced fast services will have a separate fare structure.
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